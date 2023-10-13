Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

Shares of VRIG stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Friday. 127,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

