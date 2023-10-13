Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 13th (AXR, BCS, CHT, FMNB, HBAN, KOPN, LITE, LXP, MT, NATH)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 13th:
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
