Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 13th (AXR, BCS, CHT, FMNB, HBAN, KOPN, LITE, LXP, MT, NATH)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 13th:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

