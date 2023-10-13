Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.98

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 631689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $834,970 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

