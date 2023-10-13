iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $100.45 during trading on Friday. 963,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,716. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

