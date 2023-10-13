iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 205.6% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the September 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 359,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,694. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $81.44.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
