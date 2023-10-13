iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 205.6% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the September 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 359,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,694. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.