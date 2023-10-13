iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stake Increased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 932,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

