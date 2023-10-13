iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. 439,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

