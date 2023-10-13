iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119,690 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

