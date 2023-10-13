ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Buys 424 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($368.47).

ITM Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 69.24 ($0.85). The company had a trading volume of 805,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.13 million, a PE ratio of -432.75 and a beta of 1.93.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

