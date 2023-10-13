ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Buys 424 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($368.47).
ITM Power Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 69.24 ($0.85). The company had a trading volume of 805,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.13 million, a PE ratio of -432.75 and a beta of 1.93.
About ITM Power
