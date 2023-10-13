ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 387,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. ITT has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

