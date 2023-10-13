Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.