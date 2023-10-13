Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.22 on Friday, hitting $893.38. 995,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $853.11 and a 200 day moving average of $789.36. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $426.41 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The company has a market capitalization of $368.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

