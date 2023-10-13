Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

JT stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 4,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,905. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.