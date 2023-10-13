JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Kendall Capital Management’s Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

