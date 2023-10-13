Kendall Capital Management Buys 555 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.66. 216,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,654. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its 200 day moving average is $188.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

