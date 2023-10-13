Kendall Capital Management Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

