Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Costamare worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 143,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,519. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.53 million. Costamare had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

