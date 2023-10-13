Kendall Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 231,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

