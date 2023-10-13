Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FHI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.03. 157,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

