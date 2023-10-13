Kendall Capital Management Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

