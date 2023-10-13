Kendall Capital Management Sells 7,900 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

