Kendall Capital Management Sells 805 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Medifast Trading Up 3.0 %

MED stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. 103,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $791.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

