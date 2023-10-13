Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 413,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,383. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

