Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.68

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 4072913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

