KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $447,515.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,751.29 or 1.00033387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00692125 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $501,680.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.