Kokoswap Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $79.22 million and approximately $5,422.42 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

