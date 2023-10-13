Komodo Price Reaches $0.21 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $353,608.55 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

