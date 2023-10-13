K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $8.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 3,039 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPLUY
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.8 %
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.