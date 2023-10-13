Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells $1,413,300.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 507,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

