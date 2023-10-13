Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.73

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $131.35 million and $66.73 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

