Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 4,285,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,479. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.