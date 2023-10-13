Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 488,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.