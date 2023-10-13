Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 12,191 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 14,258,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

