Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.54. 605,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

