Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $238.66 million and $1.53 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 239,330,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

