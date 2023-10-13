Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lizhi by 300.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi Stock Performance

LIZI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 15,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lizhi

Lizhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.