Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Trading Down 2.6%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 256,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 439,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery during the first quarter valued at $294,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

