Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $41.42. 714,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

