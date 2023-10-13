Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.79. 1,010,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.