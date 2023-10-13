MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.06

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 521588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

