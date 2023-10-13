M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.09

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.09 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.63). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.63), with a volume of 380,209 shares.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6,700.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&C Saatchi

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,802.94). In other news, insider Bruce Marson purchased 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,936.68 ($61,122.01). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,802.94). Insiders own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

