McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $305,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.31. 28,818,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870,217. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.