McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.32. 3,207,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,606. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $578.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.