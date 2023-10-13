MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.05. MeridianLink shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 5,430 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 253,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 321,385 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

