MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.24 or 0.00041813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $51.06 million and $1.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,887.42 or 0.99993441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.25949944 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,762,329.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

