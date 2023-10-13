Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 24,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology
Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Micron Technology stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677,981. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.