Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.12

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 34780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODN

Model N Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $885.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Model N by 87.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.