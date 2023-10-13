Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 107,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MBRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.