Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,289.11

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289.11 ($15.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,406 ($17.21). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,394 ($17.06), with a volume of 851,202 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($19.66) to GBX 1,355 ($16.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.20) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,321.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.06) per share, for a total transaction of £288.64 ($353.29). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

