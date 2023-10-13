Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.82. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 56,030 shares traded.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$106.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

